Mep Infrastructure Developers, Axita Cotton & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Axita Cotton, Fusion Finance, CSB Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -34.2(-0.14%) points and Sensex was down by -72.5(-0.09%) points at 16 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 10.9(0.02%) points at 16 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as HDFC Asset Management Company, Siemens, HCL Technologies, Page Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}