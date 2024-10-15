Mep Infrastructure Developers, Fusion Finance & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Fusion Finance, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, CSB Bank, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -39.5(-0.16%) points and Sensex was down by -137.95(-0.17%) points at 15 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 115.0(0.22%) points at 15 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as HDFC Asset Management Company, Divis Laboratories, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

