Mep Infrastructure Developers, Hlv Limited & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Mep Infrastructure Developers, Hlv Limited, Arshiya, Axita Cotton, Trucap Finance

Published9 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Hlv Limited, Arshiya, Axita Cotton, Trucap Finance hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 168.1(0.67%) points and Sensex was up by 566.85(0.69%) points at 09 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 464.95(0.91%) points at 09 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, Trent, Bosch, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, India Glycols hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

