Business News/ Markets / Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS

Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -50.5(-0.21%) points and Sensex was down by -291.5(-0.36%) points at 05 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -586.55(-1.1%) points at 05 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Bharat Electronics, Divis Laboratories, Siemens, Trent, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

