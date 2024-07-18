Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Palred Technologies, Sel Manufacturing Company, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 32.7(0.13%) points and Sensex was down by -23.79(-0.03%) points at 18 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 116.8(0.22%) points at 18 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Infosys, Mphasis hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.