Mep Infrastructure Developers, Sahaj Fashions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Sahaj Fashions, Morarjee Textiles, Poddar Housing & Development, Indifra hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 76.7(0.31%) points and Sensex was up by 321.62(0.39%) points at 10 Oct 2024 10:59:59 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 280.5(0.55%) points at 10 Oct 2024 10:45:01 IST. Other stocks such as Shivalik Bimetal Controls, India Glycols, HCL Technologies, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Tech Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, were the top losers.