Meta Infotech shares make robust debut, list at ₹225 on BSE SME, a premium of 39.75% from IPO price

Meta Infotech IPO listing: Shares of Meta Infotech made a robust debut on the bourses on Friday, July 11, listing at ₹225 on BSE SME, a premium of 39.75 percent from its IPO price of ₹161.

The SME initial public offering (IPO), with a total issue size of ₹80.18 crore, was open for bidding from July 4 to July 8. The offering received a overwhelming overall response from investors, closing with a subscription of 166.94 times.

During the three-day subscription window, the IPO garnered bids for 55.51 crore shares against the 33.25 lakh shares available. The retail investor category was subscribed 122.01 times their allotted quota. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment also showed exceptional participation, with a 309.16 times subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion received bids 147.76 times the shares reserved.

About the IPO The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 12.45 lakh shares aggregating to ₹20.04 crore and offer for sale of 37.35 lakh shares aggregating to ₹60.13 crore. The IPO has a lot size of 800 shares, with the minimum investment for a retail individual investor set at ₹2.44 lakh, which corresponds to 1,600 shares. Additionally, the offer includes a reserved portion of up to 50,400 shares for eligible employees, who will receive a discount of ₹10 per share on the issue price.

Meta Infotech plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO towards the full or partial repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, funding capital expenditure related to the establishment of a new office, to set up an interactive experience centre at its registered office, and for general corporate purposes.

Meta Infotech successfully raised ₹22.58 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, July 3, 2025, ahead of its IPO.

Kfin Technologies Limited is acting as the registrar for the issue, while Hem Securities Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager. Additionally, Hem Finlease Private Limited has been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

About the Company Founded in 1998, Meta Infotech Limited operates in the cybersecurity space, catering to a diverse range of sectors such as banking, information technology, and manufacturing.

The company provides end-to-end cybersecurity services, including consulting, implementation, and long-term support, with a strong focus on safeguarding data integrity and system security.

Meta Infotech is also an authorised reseller of cybersecurity solutions developed by global OEMs, offering specialised services like secure access and cloud workload protection.