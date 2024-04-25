Meta share price plunges 15% on higher AI spending, weak revenue guidance; market value falls by nearly $200 billion
Meta expects its April-June revenue in the range of $36.5 billion-$39 billion, with a midpoint of $37.8 billion, lower than analysts’ estimates of $38.3 billion, according to LSEG data, Reuters reported.
Meta Platforms share price declined 15% in extended trade after the company disappointed investors with forecasts of higher expenses and lighter-than-expected revenue.
