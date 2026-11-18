Metal stocks to buy: Metal stocks delivered a mixed performance in the September quarter, as stronger sales volumes and improved realisations supported earnings, while elevated raw material costs continued to put pressure on margins across parts of the sector.

Against this backdrop, Axis Securities has identified two stocks as its top conviction ideas, with a preference for companies that can protect profitability through value-added products, operating efficiencies and expansion in higher-margin businesses.

In its November 2026 report, the brokerage has assigned Buy ratings to APL Apollo Tubes and Hindalco Industries, with target prices of ₹2,500 and ₹1,060, respectively.

Metals sector Q2 earnings: A mixed performance across companies Among aluminium companies, Hindalco reported consolidated revenue of ₹91,708 crore in Q2 FY27, up 39% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 43% to ₹12,831 crore. Adjusted attributable profit after tax rose 59% to ₹7,533 crore. National Aluminium Company (NALCO) recorded revenue growth of 26% to ₹5,419 crore and a 25% rise in EBITDA to ₹2,411 crore. However, its EBITDA margin contracted 100 basis points to 44%, as power, fuel and raw material expenses increased.

Steel companies also reported varied results. Tata Steel's consolidated revenue rose 11% year-on-year to ₹65,436 crore, while adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to ₹13,462 crore. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported adjusted revenue of ₹31,998 crore, up 20%, but adjusted EBITDA of ₹4,216 crore was affected by higher coking coal costs. Coal India recorded a 21% increase in net sales to ₹44,179 crore and a 53% rise in attributable net profit to ₹6,516 crore, although operating profitability missed expectations.

Meanwhile, APL Apollo Tubes reported revenue of ₹6,797 crore, up 25% year-on-year. EBITDA increased 29% to ₹578 crore, while profit after tax rose 27% to ₹382 crore.

Axis Securities said operating leverage and a higher contribution from value-added products helped cushion raw material cost pressures. The brokerage expects domestic steel realisations and sales volumes to support margins in Q3 FY27, although elevated coking coal costs remain a concern.

APL Apollo Tubes: Buy with ₹ 2,500 target APL Apollo Tubes is one of Axis Securities' top conviction picks, supported by improving sales volumes, a richer product mix and its expansion into higher-margin products. The company recorded sales volume of around 9.6 lakh tonnes in Q2 FY27, up 13% year-on-year, despite continuing disruptions in its UAE operations.

The brokerage highlighted strong domestic demand for branded products and growing adoption of roofing products, which recorded volumes of approximately 1.35 lakh tonnes during the quarter. Management is targeting 15-20% year-on-year growth in core branded products and expects volume momentum to continue in the second half, supported by infrastructure and housing demand.

The brokerage also highlighted the company's capacity expansion plans. APL Apollo is targeting capacity of around 8 million tonnes by FY28, including an expansion of roofing capacity to approximately 7 lakh tonnes annually. Its specialised tube mill could also open opportunities in defence and aerospace applications. Axis Securities has retained its Buy rating with a target price of ₹2,500, indicating 17% upside potential.

Hindalco Industries: Buy with ₹ 1,060 target Hindalco is the brokerage's second preferred pick, with its investment case supported by upstream and downstream aluminium operations, copper earnings and the expected recovery in Novelis.

The upstream aluminium business delivered EBITDA of $2,125 per tonne in Q2 FY27, supported by steady volumes, higher export premiums and value-added pricing. Although production costs increased around 5% sequentially due to monsoon disruptions and lower coal linkage materialisation, management expects a further increase of around 5% in Q3 before costs soften in Q4.

Axis Securities expects downstream aluminium EBITDA per tonne to exceed $300 in the second half of FY27 as utilisation at the Aditya FRP facility scales beyond 50% and the company progresses with qualifications for higher-margin products such as battery foil and ultra-light gauge foil.

The copper business also delivered a strong quarter, with EBITDA surging 164% year-on-year to a record ₹1,673 crore. The brokerage sees underlying quarterly EBITDA of ₹1,200-1,300 crore as sustainable, supported by domestic rod demand and firm sulphuric acid realisations.

Novelis remains another important growth driver. With operations at its Oswego hot mill normalised and the Bay Minette facility moving towards commercial dispatches in Q1 FY28, Axis Securities expects the business to work towards its $600-per-tonne EBITDA run-rate. The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Hindalco with a target price of ₹1,060, indicating an upside potential of 18%.