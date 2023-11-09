MF investors buy small, midcaps in Oct; SIP flows near 17K cr
Small-cap funds witnessed net inflows of ₹4,495.13 crore in October, up 67.8% from a month ago and mid-cap funds attracted net investment of ₹2,408.9 crore, up from ₹2,000.88 crore in September
Mumbai: Mutual fund investors continued to flock to small and midcaps, buying the dip in the broader markets last month and apportioning a small part to large caps for the first time since April. Systematic investment plan (SIP) flows hit a record high of ₹16,927.86 crore in October, up 5.5% from the previous month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.
