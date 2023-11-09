comScore
MF investors buy small, midcaps in Oct; SIP flows near 17K cr

 Mayur Bhalerao

Small-cap funds witnessed net inflows of ₹4,495.13 crore in October, up 67.8% from a month ago and mid-cap funds attracted net investment of ₹2,408.9 crore, up from ₹2,000.88 crore in September

The Nifty Small Cap 250 index corrected by 1.69% against the Nifty Midcap 150’s 3.79% fall and the Nifty 50’s 2.85% correction for October. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Mumbai: Mutual fund investors continued to flock to small and midcaps, buying the dip in the broader markets last month and apportioning a small part to large caps for the first time since April. Systematic investment plan (SIP) flows hit a record high of 16,927.86 crore in October, up 5.5% from the previous month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Small-cap funds witnessed net inflows of 4,495.13 crore in October, up 67.8% from a month ago and mid-cap funds attracted net investment of 2,408.9 crore, up from 2,000.88 crore in September. At 723.81 crore large cap funds witnessed inflows for the first time since April.

“Small-sized companies have been reflecting faster growth and fundamental strength, borne out by Q2 returns," said Chandraprakash Padiyar, senior fund manager, Tata Mutual Fund. “While we might not see the 30-35% compounded annual returns of the past three years, reasonable returns can still be expected from these stocks. From a valuation perspective, we could see large caps outperforming small and midcaps in the next 6-18 months."

The Nifty Small Cap 250 index corrected by 1.69% against the Nifty Midcap 150’s 3.79% fall and the Nifty 50’s 2.85% correction for October.

On the SIP performance, N.S. Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI said, “SIP numbers show consistent month-on-month gro-wth, underlining the strength of SIPs. Looking ahead, we are confident of continued inflows into small and mid-cap funds, given the untapped potential in these segments. High SIP account openings indicate a growing, committed investor base," he added.

The mutual funds industry saw net inflows of 80,586 crore in October, up from 66,191.6 crore net outflow in September. This was driven by a rise in inflows through SIPs and long-term debt funds. Equity schemes also witnessed higher inflows, with 19,957 crore, up from 44% last month.

“From the equity-oriented schemes, the trends of previous months continue to prevail. Mid and small caps continued to be the preferred choices for investors with 2,409 crore and 4,495 crore of net flows respectively," said Gopal Kavalireddi, vice president of Research at FYERS.

“Since beginning of CY23, net flows into mid and small-caps accounted for 52,333 crore out of the total net flows of 1.29 trillion. The-matic fund inflows were strong at 3,896 crore, marking it as the fifth consecutive month of positive net flows," he said.

The Indian mutual fund industry continued to grow in October 2023, with net assets under management (AUM) reaching a high of 46.71 trillion. This represents a growth of 0.3% over the previous month. Average AUM (AAUM) for October was 47. 8 trillion.

The number of net SIPs added in October 2023 was 17,08,866, which is the highest ever. The number of new SIPs registered in October 2023 were 34,66,35.

“Assets under Management (AUM) stood at 46.72 lakh crore, registering a 0.3 %rise, owing to the subpar performance of the Indian stock markets. The highlight of 2023 will be the fact that, for the third year in a row, retail investors have succeeded in countering the negative effect of foreign investors’ selling through the sustained deployment of their savings in equities through the SIP mode," said Kavalireddi.

The net inflows for gold ETFs in October increased by more than 379% from September, reaching 841.23 crore, up from 175.29 crore, according to AMFI data.

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 09:40 PM IST
