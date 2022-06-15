MF unit holders must furnish declaration form for opting out of nomination: Sebi

Both the forms will be made available by the mutual fund houses to the subscribers. The opt-out declaration form can be submitted to the fund house either in a physical or online form as per the choice of the unit holder (all the unitholders if the units are held jointly). For the physical option, the forms must carry the wet signature of the unitholders. In the case of the online option, the forms must have an e-Sign instead of the wet-signature, as per the SEBI circular.

