Microsoft stock edges higher ahead of Q4 results, Wall Street eyes AI payoff

Microsoft shares traded higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the software giant's fiscal fourth quarter earnings, scheduled for release after the closing bell. Market participants are closely watching whether the company's massive investments in artificial intelligence are beginning to deliver stronger financial returns.

Advertisement

According to consensus estimates, analysts expect Microsoft to report adjusted earnings of $4.24 per share on revenue of $87.62 billion.

Also Read | US stocks fall ahead of Federal Reserve's rate decision

The projected revenue would represent a 14.6% year-over-year increase for the quarter ended June 30. Analysts also expect growth to accelerate slightly to 15.4% in the September quarter.

At 1:27 p.m. EDT, Microsoft shares were up 0.62%, or $2.42, at $395.77.

Despite Wednesday's gain, the stock has fallen about 19% in 2026 through Tuesday's close, significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which has advanced 8.5% over the same period.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank, who maintain a buy rating on Microsoft, recently highlighted what they described as "some concentration risk" stemming from the company's close partnership with OpenAI, particularly as open-source AI models continue to gain momentum.

Advertisement

Microsoft disclosed in January that roughly 45% of its $625 billion in commercial remaining performance obligations were linked to OpenAI.

Chief Executive Satya Nadella has also been balancing the allocation of AI computing resources across Azure cloud services, internal AI research, and products such as the Microsoft 365 Copilot assistant. Expanding AI model training requires more advanced chips, potentially limiting capacity available for Azure customers.

During the quarter, Microsoft unveiled a lower-cost AI coding model, appointed LinkedIn executive Dan Shapero to lead the professional networking platform, and increased prices for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Company executives will discuss the quarterly results and provide forward guidance during a conference call with analysts beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Options traders are anticipating an approximately $190 billion swing in Microsoft's market value following the earnings announcement, highlighting the market's heightened focus on whether the company's multibillion-dollar AI investments are translating into stronger business performance.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple briefly touches $5 trillion market cap

Investors will pay particular attention to Azure's cloud growth, enterprise adoption of Microsoft's AI offerings, and whether customers are increasingly embracing Microsoft 365 Copilot and other AI-powered products instead of choosing competing AI platforms.

UK regulator probes Microsoft over 365 Copilot pricing for consumers Britain's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Microsoft to determine whether the company misled personal and family customers over subscription pricing for its widely used Microsoft 365 service, potentially causing some users to pay more than expected.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday that the inquiry will focus on Microsoft's decision to add its AI-powered Copilot assistant to Microsoft 365 subscriptions. While personal and family subscribers were initially given access to Copilot at no additional cost, some customers reportedly encountered higher subscription charges when their plans came up for renewal.

Advertisement

The regulator will examine whether Microsoft provided consumers with clear and transparent information about the pricing changes and whether its marketing practices complied with consumer protection rules.

"The investigation will examine whether customers were given key information about the plans and the difference in cost to understand the options available to them before making a decision," the CMA said in a statement.

The CMA said it supports the wider adoption of artificial intelligence across the UK but stressed that businesses must ensure customers receive timely, accurate, and easy-to-understand information before any changes to subscription terms or pricing take effect.

"We are reviewing the CMA's claims in detail," a Microsoft spokesperson said, adding the company remained committed to "working constructively" with the regulator.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer