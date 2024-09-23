Mid-, small-cap stocks take a breather—is this the perfect time to buy?

The Indian stock market hit new highs on Friday, driven by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates. This fuelled optimism in the market, with both the frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex recording healthy gains. While the market basks in the glow of record highs, undercurrents of unease ripple through the broader landscape, especially among mid- and small-cap stocks. There is a notable divergence in market performance. In the last one month, the Sensex rose 4.6%, the index of top 500 firms gained 3.8%, while the mid- and small-cap index increased 2.2%, and 4.1%, respectively. However, over the past six months, the mid-cap segment and small-cap segment had outperformed the blue-chip indices.