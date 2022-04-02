Midcap, smallcap stocks rebound on cheaper valuation

Experts such as Siddhartha Khemka Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expect Mid-caps to do well in FY23. He says that considering 12-15% returns expected by the Nifty in the FY23 Mid-cap index should also give returns of more than 15%. Investors can look at the mid-caps selectively though taking cognizance of the quality. Certain mid-caps offer good opportunities and the same has been visible in the consistent earnings growth reported by many mid-cap companies. Many mid-cap IPO’s had also been successful in 2022 reflecting the appetitive and interest of investors in the mid-caps.

