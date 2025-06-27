The art market needs a boost. It thinks the Middle East is the answer.

The Middle East is still confronting the continuing war between Israel and Gaza as well as juggling diplomatic tensions elsewhere, but the region is also well-funded by oil-rich states who are eager to assume the mantle of global cultural clout. For decades, several sovereign families across the Gulf have been building museums and extending arts education for its own while lobbying for local artists to get international attention. Art-related tourism in the Middle East and Africa surpassed $3 billion last year and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by decade’s end, the Grand View firm said.