Millions will be wiped out - Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warns of market crash, shares safe bets

The renowned author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has sent out a fresh and urgent warning to investors, forecasting an approaching “massive crash” in the US stock market.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, he warned that a massive crash is beginning, which will soon wipe out millions of dollars from the wall street. “MASSIVE CRASH BEGININING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself,” he wrote.

In the post, he also shared some safe bets to hedge against the volatility of equity investments. He added that hard assets such as Silver, gold and cryptocurrency can help investors avoid heavy losses. “Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you. Take care,” he said.

Seeking refuge in hard assets Kiyosaki named Silver, gold, Bitcoin and Ethereum as the key assets that will shield investors from the impending economic downturn.

Silver and Gold are considered the classic safe-haven metals, which for long has served as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. However, in the recent weeks both asset classes have seen weakness due to stronger US dollar and improved global risk appetite.

Speaking of cryptocurrency, bitcoin — the world’s largest cryptocurrency is down nearly 5 percent this month, sliding as low as $104,782 after hitting a record high of more than $126,000 earlier in October. Ethereum and other tokens have also weakened due to cooling investor sentiment.

Repeated warnings by Kiyosaki Kiyosaki is known to often make predictions of a market crash, with concerns stemming from excessive debt, inflation and central bank policies in the United States.

He argues that paper assets, like stocks and bonds are “fake money” and highly vulnerable to systematic collapse, whereas real assets like precious metals and crypto acts as a hedge during market volatility.

His latest comments echo previous warnings he made during the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2022, when he predicted that “the biggest crash in world history” was imminent.

He made a similar forecast in May this year, where he claimed that hyperinflation has arrived. He further stated that millions of people—both young and old—could be wiped out financially due to this. His comments came after the market watchers witnessed soft soft demand for the $16 billion sale of 20-year bonds by the US Treasury Department, which reinforced the view that investors are moving away from US assets.

Netizens react to the post The X post quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comment sections with their own analysis and predictions. Some also criticised Kiyosaki for his repeated alarms.

A user said, “Bob, you’ve been calling a crash every year since forever… one day you’ll be right just by probability. But here’s the thing... markets don’t just crash, they rotate. Liquidity never dies, it just moves. While people panic, smart money quietly repositions into assets that survive the reset. So yes, silver and gold are fine… but Bitcoin isn’t protection, it’s evolution.”

Another user predicted, “If stocks crash because of liquidity issues, $BTC and silver will crash TWICE as hard. Some alt coins could be wiped again.”