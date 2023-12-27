Mint Explainer: Can instant shares settlements coexist with the T+1 cycle?
Summary
- Sebi has proposed allowing for the existing T+1 settlement cycle to continue, while traders will also have the option of instant settlement
The Securities and Exchange Board of India last week floated a much-awaited discussion paper on instant settlement of shares. No advanced or emerging market offers such low settlement time. India is already among a handful of global markets that offer T+1 settlements–requiring trade settlements to be completed within a day of a transaction–as against the global norm of T+2 or T+3 settlements. Mint takes a look into the mechanism, and potential risks.