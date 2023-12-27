Mint Explainer: Can instant shares settlements coexist with the T+1 cycle?

Trades done in both the cycles will be executed on two different platforms. For instance, an order placed by a buyer wanting to buy shares of a company via instant settlement cannot be matched with the order of a person willing to sell shares of the same company under T+1 settlement. Hence, it could lead to a situation where the scrips are trading at two different prices on both the platforms. Also, some trades will go with instant settlement and some with T+1, leading to fragmentation of volumes.

