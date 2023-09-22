Mint Explainer: How firms will benefit from Sebi’s decision on debt financing
Summary
- Removal of penalties for large corporates unable to meet a certain quota of incremental borrowing from the debt market offers greater financial flexibility
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 21 September approved a slew of proposals related to easing of debt financing for large corporates and transfer of unclaimed amounts of investors in listed entities. It also allowed extension of timeline for investment advisors to comply with its enhanced qualification requirement. Mint takes a closer look at the decisions.