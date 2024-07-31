Markets
Mint Explainer: Impact of Sebi's planned measures for index derivative framework
Neha Joshi , Ram Sahgal 8 min read 31 Jul 2024, 12:50 PM IST
SummarySebi found that 9.25 million individuals and proprietorship firms traded in index derivatives on the NSE and cumulatively incurred a trading loss of ₹51,689 crore in FY24.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s proposed measures on Tuesday to strengthen the index derivatives framework did not come as a surprise. The capital market regulator has time and again voiced its concerns over the growing volumes of trade and losses in the derivatives markets.
