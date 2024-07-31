“Like there is a campaign saying, ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai,’ there should be a campaign so that retail investors do not fall for ‘finfluencers’ claims. Sebi should try and bring down social media and Telegram channels that say that markets are like a gambling machine and one can become rich by investing in futures and options. Certification for trading in futures and options should be made mandatory. These measures would help Sebi control retail participation in F&O, which is not necessary," Rathi said.