Mint explainer: Is it the end of exchange-traded currency derivatives?
SummaryA notification from the RBI has restricted the use of exchange-traded currency derivatives (ETCD) offered by exchanges for hedging with effect from 5 April.
A 5 January notification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on hedging of foreign currency risk caused a stir among stock market brokers as it restricted the use of exchange-traded currency derivatives (ETCD) offered by bourses such as NSE and BSE for hedging with effect from 5 April. Mint explains what it means for the markets.