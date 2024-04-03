Mint explainer: Is it the end of exchange-traded currency derivatives?

Worried brokers reached out to markets regulator Sebi and stock exchanges late last week to clear the air as up until now most of their clients (retail investors) either didn't hold any underlying contracted exposure, or, if they did, it would be well-nigh impossible for the brokers to ascertain this. In response, NSE and BSE late on Monday asked all their trading members to take note of the RBI notification, which takes effect from 5 April.