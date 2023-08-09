Mint Explainer: Nifty earnings yield and its impact on FPI buying
Summary
- When the 10-year US bond yield outperforms the Nifty earnings yield, narrowing the spread, FPIs tend to sell risky EM assets to park their funds in the safety of the US dollar bonds.
Mumbai: Foreign investors recently flocked to US bonds, booking profits in emerging markets (EMs) like India and repatriating some of their gains to the safety of the dollar. Their sharply reduced purchases of Indian equities so far this month correspond with a global equity selloff prompted by Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the US sovereign rating which spurred rallies in Treasury yields and the dollar.