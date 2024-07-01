Markets
Mint Explainer: Impact of Sebi steps on single stock derivatives, delisting
Neha Joshi 6 min read 01 Jul 2024, 12:42 PM IST
SummarySebi approved revised criteria for single stock derivatives, regulated entities associating with finfluencers, and delisting . Experts said the changes would ensure market stability and investor protection.
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved proposals ranging from revising the criteria for the entry and exit of single stock derivatives to imposing restrictions on regulated entities dealing with financial influencers (finfluencers) at its 206th board meeting on 27 June.
