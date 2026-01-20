Mint Explainer: How Sebi is planning to change closing price discovery
Apoorva Ajith 5 min read 20 Jan 2026, 09:30 am IST
Aimed at curbing price manipulation near the bell, this framework pools orders to find a single equilibrium price.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked stock exchanges and clearing corporations to implement a Closing Auction Session (CAS), a change that will alter how closing prices are determined in the equity market.
