Mumbai: India’s market regulator has tightened conflict-of-interest rules, bringing its top leadership under a stricter disclosure and investment regime amid heightened scrutiny of governance standards.
Mint Explainer | Can Sebi’s new conflict rules fix its governance gaps?
SummaryStronger conflict rules tighten disclosures and investment curbs for Sebi’s leadership, but accountability hinges on implementation.
Mumbai: India’s market regulator has tightened conflict-of-interest rules, bringing its top leadership under a stricter disclosure and investment regime amid heightened scrutiny of governance standards.
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