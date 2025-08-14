How will registration and governance change?

Sebi’s consultation paper has specified that at least one designated director must be resident in India (182+ days per financial year) for broker-companies at registration consideration. It also specified that brokers must intimate Sebi (via an exchange) and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) of any “material change" in registration information, not just change in control. Change-in-control approvals are to be routed through an exchange.