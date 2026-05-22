Mint Explainer: Are Sebi's third-party mutual fund payments a risk or convenience?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to relax restrictions on third-party payments in the mutual fund ecosystem.
In a consultation paper issued on Wednesday, the markets regulator recommended third-party transactions for mutual fund investments in certain scenarios, allowing employers and fund houses to facilitate investments on behalf of employees and distributors under a regulated framework with safeguards.
Mint explains whether such a payment mechanism poses any risks to investors and why it has remained off-limits so far.
What are the proposed changes?
The proposal would permit employers to invest in mutual fund schemes on behalf of employees through payroll deductions. Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)-registered, listed and asset management companies (AMCs) would be eligible to offer the facility, provided employees sign up voluntarily.