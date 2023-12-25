Mint Explainer: The big fuss about RBI’s AIF circular
Summary
- The central bank’s latest diktat is an example of collaboration between markets regulator Sebi and RBI
Last week, the Reserve Bank of India restricted banks and non-banks from investing in schemes of alternative investment funds, or AIFs, that have made investments in a borrower or investee of that particular bank or non-bank financier. The regulator said this was meant to address concerns regarding possible evergreening of loans using this channel. Mint looks into the details and implications.