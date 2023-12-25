Mint Explainer: The big fuss about RBI’s AIF circular

On 21 December, Piramal Enterprises (PEL) informed the stock exchanges that as of 30 November the value of investments by it and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance in AIF units was ₹3,817 crore. Of this, ₹653 crore pertained to funds that have no exposure to any debtor companies of PEL, it said. Of the remaining ₹3,164 crore, ₹1,737 crore worth of downstream investments had been made by the AIF into three entities that are, or were in the last 12 months, debtor companies of PEL on a consolidated basis.