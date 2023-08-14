Mint Explainer: Why are social stock exchanges needed?
Summary
- SSEs can be credible platforms for donations since the transparency norms put in place by Sebi ensure that firms disclose all relevant information including where would proceeds be used and how
India’s unique experiment of a Social Stock Exchange (SSE) is gathering steam, as many not-for-profit and social organizations show interest in listing on the platform. So far, over 20 social ventures have expressed their interest in listing on the new platform with more to follow.