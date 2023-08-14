Mint Explainer: Why are social stock exchanges needed?

What is a social stock exchange?

Stock exchanges are generally the platforms where shares of companies after raising capital from public investors are traded. Essentially a stock exchange listing facilitates capital raising opportunity for the company. Investors get to buy and sell shares on such exchanges. SSEs also mostly work the same way. Any not-for-profit organization (NPO) working for social goals essentially can raise capital from public investors by listing on SSE akin to what normal companies do for listing on stock exchanges. However, a key difference between SSE and a normal stock exchange is trading by investors. Since the money being invested in SSE listed entity is a donation, investors can neither make returns on such securities nor trade them like normal shares.

