Mint explainer: Why Sebi rethinks on 1% security deposit on public/rights issues

How will it increase issuers’ access to the primary market?

Removing the 1% requirement aligns with facilitating a more efficient and accessible primary market for companies, ultimately promoting economic growth and investment opportunities. This move not only reduces the financial burden on issuers but also fosters an environment conducive to the ease of doing business. This strategic adjustment acknowledges the changing landscape of the financial sector and underscores a commitment to promoting a more accessible and efficient primary market, according to Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania and Co. Moreover, Sebi’s consultation paper showed that from the data it was observed that an average number of complaints per IPO has reduced post-implementation of T+3 listing in IPOs, meaning that the scrip lists three days after closure of the IPO. Also, majority of the complaints relate to a delay in unblocking of ASBA funds by self-certified syndicate banks, which satisfy conditions laid down by Sebi. SEBI has through a 16 March 2021 circular already prescribed a mechanism to deal with such complaints of delay in unblocking of application amounts under ASBA.