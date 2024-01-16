Mint Explainer: Why the government is embracing sovereign green bonds
Summary
- Sovereign green bonds are distinct, as they fund public sector green infrastructure projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions and meeting India's Paris Agreement and net-zero commitments
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday opened bidding for a new tranche of sovereign green bonds. This Centre has issued ₹5,000 crore worth of 30-year bonds with another similar tranche likely by the end of the month. That will complete the plan to issue ₹20,000 crore worth of sovereign green bonds for the current fiscal year. The government had issued five-year sovereign green bonds worth ₹5,000 crore in November and 10-year paper worth ₹5,000 crore in December.