Mint Explainer: Why the government is embracing sovereign green bonds

India joined the sovereign green bonds club in January of last year with an ₹8,000 crore issuance, followed by a similar tranche in February. Plans to raise funds via green bonds were first announced in the Union Budget for 2022-23. After that, the finance ministry published the Sovereign Green Bond Framework. The Union budget, to be presented on 1 February, may propose issuance of sovereign green bonds worth at least ₹20,000 crore as part of the borrowing programme for fiscal year 2025 (FY25).

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial