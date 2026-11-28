Ace investor Vijay Kedia outlined 10 rules for investors at the Mint Money Festival 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, translating conventional market practices into contemporary phrasing for younger participants.

Kedia started with realized gains versus unrealized holdings. “One was that your investment belongs to the market, and your profit belongs to you. So, I usually say that your demat statement belongs to the market, and your bank statement belongs to you, so in Gen Z's world, there is no cap.”

He advised investors across generations to build income outside equities before taking market exposure. “Create a fixed income outside the market. Please remember, all investors, newcomer or old or whatever Gen Z or Alpha or Beta or Gamma, whatever you are. Please remember, create a fixed income outside the market. So a steady income outside the market is the real flex.”

Kedia urged investors to conduct their own research rather than acting on informal tips or penny-stock rumours. “Be updated and well informed at all times. In Gen Z words, it is said that stay in the loop. DYOR. That means do your own research.”

No YOLO, no situationships On portfolio sizing, Kedia told investors to allocate only a portion of their savings rather than committing everything at once. “Invest a part of your savings in the market. Invest a part of your savings in the market. You should know the truth about asset allocation. So don't YOLO at all.”

He warned against using borrowed funds, pointing to recent movements in mid- and small-cap stocks. “Do not invest with borrowed money. Please remember, you have seen what has happened in this market in the last two years, especially in the last two-three months. What has happened to the mid-caps and small-caps and all? Never do that. That is the straight way to go to hell. Remember this thing. So do not invest with borrowed money. That is a very big red flag.”

Kedia recommended holding investments for at least five years when underlying fundamentals remain intact, distinguishing wealth creation from short-term trading. “Invest for the long term, a minimum of five years. So no situationship here. Just commitment and relationship. Till you die, till death do us part, as they say... because history tells us that there is a difference between making money in the market and creating wealth, and history tells us that people have created wealth in this market with keeping only long term in mind.”

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He placed primary emphasis on company leadership over promoter presentation. “Market investment between management, management, management. Remember, a jockey is more important than a horse… don't fall for a promoter's rizz.”

Kedia said investors must monitor holdings and exit when a company's business thesis changes. “Whenever you find the story has changed, don't stick to the shares. That is the time that you should exit the stocks. So remember this thing: book your profit periodically. That is called ghosting... invest like a bull, sit like a bear, and watch like an eagle.”

He advised maintaining emotional balance while remaining alert to potential risks. “Always keep a balanced mind. Stay chill. Also, you have to be fearful. It is not that you have bought the stock; the company is doing very well, and you don't have any fear, you don't have any uncertainty, and you don't have any doubt in your mind. No, always keep that doubt. Always prepare for any uncertainty.”