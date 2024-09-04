What could be the benefits of this move?

Micro-SIPs allow the smallest of investors to take part in financial markets without pinching their pockets. A large and diversified base of investors is also good for asset management companies. During times of financial stress, these companies are less likely to reel under redemption pressure from this investor class due to their lower investment corpuses. The industry thinks that the real value of micro-SIPs will be unlocked only if fresh regulatory changes lead to a significant increase in the investor base in this category.