Mint Primer: A new era awaits India’s F&O market in 2025
Summary
- Retail investors looking to earn a quick buck will now have more skin in the F&O game, if at all they find the means and courage to trade minimum contract sizes worth ₹15-20 lakh.
The allure of quick profits and gamification by brokerages triggered a retail frenzy in India’s F&O market. But extreme losses, incurred mostly on index options, prompted Sebi to curb this gambling-like behaviour. Mint explains the new measures and their impact: