Mint Primer | Happy New Year: How stocks may swing in 2025
Summary
- Return expectations moderated for 2024 due to the statistical effect of a high base, but mid-high single-digit returns are likely to be the norm for the blue-chip index here on, according to experts.
The Nifty 50 ended 2024 on a sobering note with just 9% returns, after 19% in 2023. In a year dotted with elections, erratic rains, global uncertainty and shrinking profits, investors found market-beating returns from certain themes. What’s in store this year?