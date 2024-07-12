What about the government’s past record?

In the last five years, the Centre planned divestments of ₹6.16 trillion and all that it managed to achieve was ₹1.79 trillion. Even here, the bulk of the proceeds came from the sale of minority stakes. The only exception has been the divestment of Air India. Not once since FY19 has the government come even close to meeting its divestment target. This despite the target being reduced every year since FY21. In FY24, all it managed from divestment was ₹30,000 crore and its target for FY25 is ₹50,000 crore.