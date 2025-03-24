Across the globe, both these precious metals have outperformed major asset classes like equities and debt so far. In the last five years, however, silver has outperformed even gold, returning almost 178%. Gold has gained 106% during this period. Right now, silver is hovering near $34 per ounce level—still distant from its all-time high of $50 per ounce it touched back in 2011. This indicates room for a further rally in silver prices, according to experts.