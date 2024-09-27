Mint Primer: Why brokerages are looking at a dip in their earnings
Summary
- The Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued a circular mandating market infrastructure institutions (MII), including stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to levy uniform and equal charges on transactions effective 1 October.
A flurry of regulatory changes is about hit the stock market following a circular issued by Sebi, the market regulator. While these might be in the investor’s best interest, they might be bad news for brokerages. Mint explains these changes and how they may impact market players.