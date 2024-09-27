Mint Primer: Why brokerages are looking at a dip in their earnings

Any other bad news for brokerages?

The National Stock Exchange has clamped down on referral programmes used by brokerages for expanding their customer base. It has banned brokerages from using referral incentives unless the individual is registered as an authorized person with exchanges. This move aims to reduce induced trading where investors might be coaxed into participating in risky referral activities or unauthorized investment plans. This new rule is expected to hit online brokerages disproportionately because, unlike traditional brokers, they do not have sub-brokers or franchises who are authorized entities already.