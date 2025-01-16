Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Varun Goel, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2455.23 crore. Under the guidance of Varun Goel, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing predominantly in Indian equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund returned -3.47%, showing a negative delta of -1.96% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.48% against the NIFTY 500's -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -2.82% -6.43% 3.61% 1 Year 11.97% 9.51% 2.46% 3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 18.46% Software & Programming 10.45% Construction Services 6.34% Oil & Gas Operations 3.32% Chemical Manufacturing 2.42% Communications Services 2.39% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.29% Investment Services 1.87% Computer Services 1.79% Consumer Financial Services 1.67% Tobacco 1.6% Iron & Steel 1.51% Insurance (Life) 1.32% Aerospace & Defense 1.28% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.19% Auto & Truck Parts 1.16% Recreational Activities 1.15% Healthcare Facilities 1.07% Biotechnology & Drugs 1.06%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.12, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.02% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Hyundai Motor India 1.19% 152600 27.82 Narayana Hrudayalaya 1.07% 195925 24.94

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) HDFC Bank 909525.0 881525.0 153.01 ICICI Bank 1010000.0 963000.0 124.45

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Shriram Finance 137721.0 124676.0 39.14