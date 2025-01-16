Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Varun Goel, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2455.23 crore. Under the guidance of Varun Goel, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing predominantly in Indian equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund returned -3.47%, showing a negative delta of -1.96% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.48% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -2.82% -6.43% 3.61%
1 Year 11.97% 9.51% 2.46%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank6.54%
ICICI Bank5.32%
State Bank Of India3.84%
Infosys3.44%
Reliance Industries3.32%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks18.46%
Software & Programming10.45%
Construction Services6.34%
Oil & Gas Operations3.32%
Chemical Manufacturing2.42%
Communications Services2.39%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.29%
Investment Services1.87%
Computer Services1.79%
Consumer Financial Services1.67%
Tobacco1.6%
Iron & Steel1.51%
Insurance (Life)1.32%
Aerospace & Defense1.28%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.19%
Auto & Truck Parts1.16%
Recreational Activities1.15%
Healthcare Facilities1.07%
Biotechnology & Drugs1.06%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.12, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.02% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Hyundai Motor India1.19%15260027.82
Narayana Hrudayalaya1.07%19592524.94

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank909525.0881525.0153.01
ICICI Bank1010000.0963000.0124.45

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Shriram Finance137721.0124676.039.14

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

