Business News/ Markets / Mirae Asset Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ankit Jain, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Mirae Asset Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 16695.39 crore. Under the guidance of Ankit Jain, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing predominantly in Indian equity and equity related securities of midcap companies. From time to time, the fund manager may also participate in other Indian equities and equity related securities for optimal portfolio construction. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Mirae Asset Midcap Fund returned -3.63%, showing a positive delta of 0.68% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.79% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -6.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.04% -3.63% 0.59%
1 Year 15.97% 17.62% -1.65%
3 Years 65.73% 73.39% -7.66%
5 Years 219.43% 219.09% 0.34%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Indian Bank3.04%
Federal Bank2.62%
Delhivery2.51%
Mphasis2.46%
Oracle Financial Services Softwa2.38%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming9.47%
Biotechnology & Drugs8.91%
Regional Banks7.63%
Consumer Financial Services5.23%
Construction Services4.21%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.66%
Metal Mining3.62%
Chemical Manufacturing3.34%
Appliance & Tool3.27%
Business Services3.19%
Tires3.09%
Healthcare Facilities2.9%
Construction - Raw Materials2.66%
Auto & Truck Parts2.37%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)2.29%
Investment Services2.28%
Oil & Gas Operations2.27%
Communications Services2.16%
Footwear2.02%
Natural Gas Utilities2.0%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.94%
Electric Utilities1.76%
Apparel/Accessories1.74%
Major Drugs1.62%
Iron & Steel1.49%
Personal & Household Prods.1.48%
Real Estate Operations1.43%
Railroads1.23%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.18%
Misc. Capital Goods1.16%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.96%
Insurance (Life)0.73%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.62%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.44, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 1.06, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.62% for one year, 14.83% for three years, and 20.19% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
NMDC1.10%8219935182.38
Oberoi Realty0.66%559133109.98
Balkrishna Industries0.53%31183788.49
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India0.29%7500048.87

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Mphasis1666375.01416375.0407.86
FSN E-Commerce Ventures2.2024373E72.0898058E7379.66
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals2370692.01963328.0332.70
Fortis Healthcare6231665.05300795.0331.15
Coforge697983.0432104.0329.45
HDFC Asset Management Company825910.0763879.0328.43
One 97 Communications4681137.04062984.0308.34
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation9664602.07870791.0299.80
Tata Power6893193.06625149.0291.54
PB Fintech1867635.01637849.0278.63
GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE8639422.08205435.0270.95
CEAT926245.0899995.0252.53
Tata Steel1.966725E71.666725E7247.61
Jyothy Labs5526857.04719696.0245.00
National Aluminium Company1.1393036E79782986.0222.39
SRF1182219.0988763.0221.80
L&T FINANCE1.6512793E71.3606336E7198.66
Voltas1363790.01163790.0191.97
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals5354080.04792180.0187.38
Ashok Leyland7773657.07657530.0159.42
Gujarat Gas Company3272654.03068905.0159.33
General Insurance Corporation Of India3370520.03261609.0120.42
Berger Paints India2104661.01904661.0102.25

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Federal Bank2.2100897E72.1307137E7434.48
Axis Bank3427315.02809544.0325.79
Page Industries79280.066681.0287.83
Aurobindo Pharma2330157.01928667.0269.34
LIC Housing Finance4116955.04072187.0256.98
Prestige Estates Projects1561351.01445973.0236.63
Schaeffler India732999.0575680.0197.80
K P R Mill2507355.02100367.0196.26
Vedanta5556730.04209735.0195.36
ACC909869.0769137.0178.48
Apollo Tyres4273154.03391047.0171.24
Laurus Labs3937281.03372048.0165.66
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre1511515.01499822.0149.78
Sobha952707.0782264.0124.26
Honeywell Automation India50040.026566.0121.60
Craftsman Automation253015.0231663.0118.13
Bharat Forge1338750.0818512.0115.43
Teamlease Services416142.0399547.0111.57
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial6207391.03823773.0103.48
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries1251320.0908106.095.05
Oil India1697161.01607377.075.83
IPCA Laboratories738458.0381866.060.68
NRB Bearings1973250.01971250.050.85

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

