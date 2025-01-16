Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mirae Asset Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ankit Jain, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Mirae Asset Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 16695.39 crore. Under the guidance of Ankit Jain, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing predominantly in Indian equity and equity related securities of midcap companies. From time to time, the fund manager may also participate in other Indian equities and equity related securities for optimal portfolio construction. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Mirae Asset Midcap Fund returned -4.34%, showing a negative delta of -2.01% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.06% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -7.25% -5.89% -1.36%
1 Year 10.56% 14.73% -4.17%
3 Years 55.76% 67.25% -11.49%
5 Years 201.56% 204.75% -3.19%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Lupin2.75%
Indian Bank2.66%
Federal Bank2.55%
One 97 Communications2.48%
Delhivery2.43%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs9.41%
Software & Programming8.66%
Regional Banks7.49%
Consumer Financial Services5.83%
Construction Services4.44%
Chemical Manufacturing4.38%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.64%
Metal Mining3.43%
Tires3.26%
Business Services3.13%
Investment Services3.0%
Misc. Capital Goods2.74%
Healthcare Facilities2.53%
Appliance & Tool2.52%
Construction - Raw Materials2.24%
Communications Services2.14%
Oil & Gas Operations2.12%
Auto & Truck Parts2.06%
Footwear2.02%
Natural Gas Utilities1.93%
Real Estate Operations1.76%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.76%
Electric Utilities1.69%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)1.57%
Major Drugs1.54%
Railroads1.13%
Personal & Household Prods.1.12%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.01%
Apparel/Accessories0.89%
Insurance (Life)0.87%
Iron & Steel0.8%
Aerospace & Defense0.76%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.64%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.56%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.37%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.97, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.92 and 1.04, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.51% for one year, 14.87% for three years, and 20.21% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
KPIT Technologies0.65%735414107.72
Bharat Heavy Electricals0.57%418271895.96
Au Small Finance Bank0.48%144317380.69
Vishal Mega Mart0.41%641022068.23
Acme Solar Holdings0.39%279267365.81
United Breweries0.37%30450362.03

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tata Communications2168279.02094394.0356.76
HDFC Asset Management Company922751.0843315.0354.12
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation8995306.08643425.0353.30
Tata Power7726671.07175910.0281.59
SRF1377625.01218622.0272.73
Syngene International4335095.02431296.0208.72
National Aluminium Company1.0714383E79308011.0197.06
Suzlon Energy3.4055214E72.7513173E7171.19
Deepak Nitrite787036.0657377.0163.97
Oberoi Realty751452.0687879.0159.01
Bharat Forge1574748.01196630.0155.51
Ola Electric Mobility2.1236219E71.7809892E7152.69
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India268447.0236043.0147.16
UPL3328342.02608045.0130.67
Bharat Electronics5710645.04309995.0126.35
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial5254347.04539060.0120.27
Balkrishna Industries408962.0399415.0116.24
Berger Paints India1533789.01346424.060.40

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Indian Bank8511494.08385862.0444.41
Cummins India1120041.01052111.0344.47
Indus Towers1.0161109E79819109.0335.62
Oracle Financial Services Softwa316553.0243748.0311.75
Fortis Healthcare4495732.04146619.0298.50
Prestige Estates Projects1791810.01738627.0294.53
CEAT899995.0867747.0280.49
FSN E-Commerce Ventures1.7049281E71.5994857E7261.94
PB Fintech1546329.01114594.0235.06
Coforge325356.0237565.0229.56
Voltas1163790.01063790.0190.42
Page Industries54104.031329.0148.86
Apollo Tyres3284937.02774167.0146.87
Tata Steel1.1433325E79728325.0134.30
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre1275745.01174139.0124.09
K P R Mill1892576.01072748.0106.66
Dalmia Bharat775104.0561558.099.25
Laurus Labs2334758.01021977.061.60
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank2.1590307E71.6296558E755.40

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.