Mirae Asset Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Mirae Asset Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Mirae Asset Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ankit Jain, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Mirae Asset Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3437.28 crore. Under the guidance of Ankit Jain, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing predominantly in Indian equity and equity related securities of large cap, mid cap and small cap companies. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Mirae Asset Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Mirae Asset Multicap Fund returned -3.32%, showing a negative delta of -1.81% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.83% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -5.14% -6.43% 1.29%
1 Year 10.48% 9.51% 0.97%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.39%
Axis Bank4.04%
State Bank Of India2.83%
Larsen & Toubro2.17%
ICICI Bank1.91%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks17.72%
Biotechnology & Drugs7.04%
Software & Programming6.73%
Construction Services4.89%
Consumer Financial Services4.81%
Business Services4.3%
Appliance & Tool2.49%
Computer Services2.41%
Metal Mining2.35%
Investment Services2.27%
Healthcare Facilities2.12%
Chemical Manufacturing1.99%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.94%
Tires1.88%
Electric Utilities1.85%
Footwear1.82%
Communications Services1.58%
Oil & Gas Operations1.48%
Tobacco1.41%
Iron & Steel1.25%
Aerospace & Defense1.22%
Retail (Grocery)1.17%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.13%
Personal & Household Prods.1.08%
Insurance (Life)1.04%
Real Estate Operations1.0%
Natural Gas Utilities0.99%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.99%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.99%
Auto & Truck Parts0.93%
Electronic Instr. & Controls0.92%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.91%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.89%
Misc. Transportation0.89%
Construction - Raw Materials0.85%
Airline0.85%
Major Drugs0.7%
Coal0.67%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.42%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.27%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.94, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.98% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Avenue Supermarts1.17%11320340.33
Sai Life Sciences1.04%48014336.07
Bharat Forge0.91%24163531.41
Acme Solar Holdings0.63%92595121.83
Syngene International0.45%18242715.67

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Axis Bank1387308.01312687.0139.77
Tata Power1932771.01629959.063.96
Reliance Industries487266.0422301.051.33
ITC1553794.01011273.048.92
LIC Housing Finance871230.0647194.038.71
Bharat Petroleum Corporation1343372.01174053.034.34
SRF157544.0149988.033.57
Narayana Hrudayalaya294832.0262829.033.46
National Aluminium Company1657031.01507031.031.91
Federal Bank2076286.01577307.031.55
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone283938.0250756.030.88
Bata India222537.0206647.028.42
Honasa Consumer1164864.0976042.024.91
Ganesha Ecosphere93448.071763.014.48

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Larsen & Toubro264317.0207682.074.93
Wipro2257356.02125513.064.16
Kotak Mahindra Bank326581.0276309.049.36
Tata Motors673899.0624794.046.25
Tata Steel4075770.03125576.043.15
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre398567.0376567.039.80
Oracle Financial Services Softwa33952.029656.037.93
Afcons Infrastructure669265.0640939.034.96
Interglobe Aviation79853.064375.029.32
Interarch Building Products170095.0165777.029.19
HCL Technologies175302.0138338.026.53
Equitas Small Finance Bank4602996.04141054.026.52
Coal India940452.0606555.023.31
P N Gadgil Jewellers454027.0349970.023.29
Cartrade Tech162490.0129742.019.28
Avalon Technologies256535.0194136.018.72
Birlasoft444761.0292213.016.38

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

