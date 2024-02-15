Markets
M&M’s tale of two journeys: strong auto, weak tractors
SummaryThe automaker has a strong order book and pipeline for its utility vehicles, but its tractors business is facing headwinds both in domestic and overseas markets
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s journey is a tale of two parts. On the one hand, its automotive business is on a strong footing, and on the other, it is a rocky road for its farm equipment segment (tractors).
