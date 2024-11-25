Hello User
MMTC Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 3%, Nifty up by 1.73%

Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, MMTC opened at 75.88 and closed at 76.55. The stock reached a high of 77.74 and a low of 75.88 during the day. Overall, there was an increase in price, with the closing price reflecting a positive movement from the opening price.

MMTC Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:04 today, MMTC shares are trading at price 76.55, 3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80428.36, up by 1.66%. The stock has hit a high of 77.74 and a low of 75.88 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
574.81
1076.61
2076.94
5083.36
10089.90
30083.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 74.85, 75.55, & 76.42, whereas it has key support levels at 73.28, 72.41, & 71.71.

MMTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for MMTC was -82.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.65% & ROA of 5.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.37 & P/B is at 6.49.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.53% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.02% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.

MMTC share price has gained 3% today to trade at 76.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.73% & 1.66% each respectively.

